Discovery Green ice skating rink to open this holiday season

A reduced number of tickets will be sold to maintain social distancing. Tickets for a specific time must be purchased in advance online to ensure contactless buying and minimize overcrowding. Tickets go on sale Oct. 28.

Skaters will be required to sign a waiver online after purchasing tickets. E-tickets won't be sent until the waiver is completed.

All skaters must have a pre-purchased ticket to enter. Guests under the age of 12 may have one parent or guardian accompany them. But the person will be asked to stay in a public viewing area while the minor skates.

Staff and skaters will be required to wear a mask at all times inside the venue. If you don't have a mask, one will be provided.

Ice rink capacity will be restricted to 50%.

Expanded seating areas to allow for social distancing while changing shoes and skates.

Hand sanitizer will be available. Equipment and touchpoints will be sanitized at regularly scheduled intervals.

When can I go skate?

Monday - Friday: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Fridays open until 11 p.m.)

Saturdays and HISD school holidays: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

How much does it cost to ice skate at Discovery Green?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We know it's been a long, tough year. But you can still get in some fun with ice skating at Discovery Green.The winter pastime will return to the downtown Houston green space starting Nov. 13 and will run until Jan. 31, 2021.But because we're still living in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Discovery Green says it has added safety protocols and changed ticket-buying procedures.We're glad you asked! Check out the hours of operation below.Thanksgiving Day: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.Christmas & New Year's Eve: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.Christmas & New Year's Day: 1 - 7 p.m.HISD school holidays include: Nov. 23 - 27; Dec. 21 - 31; Jan. 1 - 3; Jan. 18$15 admission, skate rental includedCheap Skate Mondays: $8, skate rental includedCheck thefor additional discounts, theme nights and other special events.The ice rink may be closed or delayed at times due to weather conditions. Call 713.434.RINK (7465) for updates and check discoverygreen.com for closures and other delays.