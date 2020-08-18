HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Popular Mechanics has named I-45 in Houston the most dangerous stretch of roadway in the United States. The publication says it can't pinpoint a specific feature of the road that makes it so bad, but the numbers don't lie.
There are 56.5 fatal accidents for every 100 miles of roadway, and the magazine claims the scariest part is through the Bayou City, where officials blame people ignoring the laws: texting while driving, drunk driving, which is a well-documented problem in Harris County, and excessive speed.
SEE ALSO: 3 Texas roads declared the most dangerous for holiday travel
Two other Texas highways made the list. No. 5 is US-83, where the roadway averages one death every other week in the Lone Star State.
No. 15 is US Route 175. The roadway averages about 0.7 deaths per mile, but almost half of those occur in the Dallas area.
Meantime, the best way to protect yourself as a driver is to drive defensively. Keep your eye on the road, wear a seat belt at all times, and never drive impaired.
RELATED: New study reveals nearly one third of Houston roads are in poor condition
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
I-45 in Houston named most dangerous stretch of roadway in US
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More