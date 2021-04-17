HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple southbound lanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway at SH-3 and Monroe Road are still blocked due to an incident involving an 18-wheeler Saturday evening.
The incident was reported at 1:57 p.m. Crews are still working to clear road debris affecting the two center lanes.
Authorities are asking that drivers avoid the area and expect traffic delays.
Please check back later for more updates.
On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.
Live traffic map
18-wheeler incident shuts down I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound at Monroe Road
TRAFFIC
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News