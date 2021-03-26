Good Samaritan hit and killed as he stopped to help driver in I-10 crash

Our vehicular crimes investigators are on scene of a fatal auto/pedestrian crash that happened on the outbound lanes of the 1-10 Katy Freeway near Fry Road about 6:10 am.



Please use alternate routes. #hounews #houtraffic pic.twitter.com/4JhFNgv3zv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 26, 2021

FULL INTERVIEW: Hear from driver Cruz Garcia about what led up to the fatal accident Friday morning.

Houston TranStar's new program is one of several free services aimed to prevent deaths and injuries when cars break down.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian who was run over and killed at the Katy Freeway and Fry Road intersection was a good Samaritan trying to help another driver, police say.Houston police say the victim witnessed a pickup truck run off the freeway and hit a tree around 6 a.m. Friday.When he got out of his vehicle to check on that driver, he was run over by another car.The driver of the pickup truck says someone cut him off, causing the initial crash."He just got back on the freeway and went about his business," Cruz Garcia said. "So, you know, he could have stopped, checked up on me. But no, he just kept on driving."Police say the driver that struck the man stayed on the scene and there are currently no charges in the case.Garcia told ABC13 that the driver who hit the victim initially thought he hit a piece of wood in the roadway.It wasn't until a female witness at the scene realized her husband was missing that they pieced together what happened."I already told the wife, 'I appreciate that you came out of your way to help me out,'" Garcia said. "Then I told her, 'I'm sorry for your loss.' I give my condolences to her family."