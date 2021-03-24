road safety

TranStar launches campaign to keep stranded motorists safe

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that Texas has fully reopened, you may notice more traffic on the roads, and more breakdowns and accidents.

When a driver is stopped on a freeway, the risk of being killed or injured in a secondary crash increases by the minute. That's why Houston TranStar's 'It's Only a White Line' program urges drivers to get off the freeway ASAP.

To help with that, Tow and Go provides no-cost towing up to one mile for vehicles that break down due to mechanical issues. The coverage area now includes Harris County, Bellaire, Jersey Village, La Porte and Humble. You can call Tow and Go at 713-881-3333.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority also provides free roadside assistance. HCTRA's Incident Response Team can change your tire if you get a flat, jump your car if your battery is dead or tow you to a safe location. The number to call is posted on the back of your EZ tag sticker - 281-584-7500.

If you do have an accident and your car is able to be driven, you should get off the freeway as soon as you can. Moving out of harm's way will not cause you to lose insurance coverage. Remember to document the accident as best as possible from inside your car.

