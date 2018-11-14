East Fwy shut down after chase suspect driving wrong way at 100 mph killed in fiery crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say the suspect's vehicle burst into flames after the crash.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A chase that topped speeds of 100 miles per hour before ending in a deadly crash is expected to have the eastbound lanes of the East Freeway near Magnolia shut down for at least a couple hours Wednesday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the pursuit started off Thompson and Jones, where a deputy tried to pull over the suspect driving an Impala 42 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The driver never stopped, speeding off to I-10 where he started to go the wrong way. He hit speeds of 103 mph as he went westbound in the eastbound lanes.

The deputy tried to keep up with him as he led them on a chase that lasted about 30 minutes.

By the time officials caught up to the suspect, he had already crashed into a barrier, causing his vehicle to burst into flames.

Authorities believe the vehicle went airborne as it hit the barrier, slamming into an 18-wheeler that ended up going off the side of the road.

The suspect was killed. The driver of the big rig was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.


Officials say the suspect's vehicle and part of the license plate also appears to match that of a vehicle involved in a chase in Baytown on Sunday.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as hazmat crews clean up a spill from the 18-wheeler that was hit.

Live traffic map
Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpolice chasehigh-speed chasefatal crashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lamar High School student killed in gang hit near campus
Principal fights back tears after 3 Lamar HS teens killed
Mandatory water restrictions begin Wednesday for Galveston
Newlywed couple's mishap turns into one-of-a-kind wedding photo
Juul halts store sales of some flavored e-cigarettes
Mattress Mack and Alex Bregman giving away 500 turkeys
Dad fights back as village tries to take down kids' treehouse
Slain Lamar HS student well known at former school Yates
Show More
River Oaks community reacts after shooting death of teen
Give your feedback on downtown Houston traffic
Holiday events in Tomball and Magnolia
Digital Deal of the Day
Hospital increases security after Lamar HS teen dies near campus
More News