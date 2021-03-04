blood drive

11-year-old Sugar Land girl relies on plasma donations for survival

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- 11-year-old Ilma Morales is like most kids her age who enjoy dancing, hanging out with friends, and listening to music.

There is, however, one major difference between Illma and the rest of her family and friends.

"I have hypogammaglobulinemia," said Ilma.

Hypogammaglobulinemia is an immune disorder that prevents Ilma's body from properly fighting infections. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Ilma couldn't be around many people, had to homeschool during winter months, and took extra precautions to prevent getting sick.

In fact, Illma hasn't attended in-person school in nearly a year.

Patients with this condition can die from common infections, in addition to facing an increased risk for leukemia.

"I try to be brave," said Ilma.

One thing that gives Ilma a relatively-normal lifestyle is the plasma she receives from the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. She requires a transfusion every other week, which she administers to herself.

"She requires plasma for her survival," said Ilma's mom, Elizabeth. "In order for her not to get infections so severe that they can take her life."

Ilma says battling hypogammaglobulinemia is challenging, but she considers her ability to deal with the condition a strength. She credits the plasma, her family and friends, and her relationship with God for helping her stay strong.

"If I'm brave enough to stick a needle in myself every other week, then people can be brave enough to come and donate," she said.

ABC13 is hosting its annual blood drive on March 5, and you can click here to get info on scheduling an appointment to help Ilma, as well as others in need.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonhealthchildren's healthblood driveblood donationssugar landblood plasma
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLOOD DRIVE
ABC13's Blood Drive at Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center
Teen holds blood drive for birthday
ABC13's Blood Drive 2019
MD Anderson in urgent need of type O blood donors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Abbott responds to criticism about ending mask mandate
ERCOT overcharged companies $16B during winter freeze, firm says
Stimulus check updates: Senate gears up for marathon effort
Have questions about TX ending COVID-19 mandates?
HISD releases draft of 2021-2022 school calendar
More sunshine Thursday, rain chance returns Friday
TX family detention centers to transform into processing hubs
Show More
School hopes to build playground in honor of student who died from brain eating amoeba
Amber Alert issued after 3-year-old taken from College Station
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
Elementary students injured in Cy-Fair ISD school bus crash
These stores and businesses will keep asking you to wear a mask
More TOP STORIES News