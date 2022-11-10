Suspect in custody after chase comes to end in Iowa Colony, video shows

It's unclear why authorities were pursuing the driver, but the suspect is now in custody and the vehicle is being taken in for evidence.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in custody after leading authorities on about a 20-minute-long chase that ended on Highway 288, SkyEye video shows.

SkyEye was above the scene where the suspect stopped the vehicle along Highway 288 at County Road 60 in Iowa Colony. The chase started at about 6 a.m. Thursday.

It's unclear at this time why authorities were pursuing the suspect, but we are working to learn the identity of the driver.

First responders were called to check on the suspect but their condition is not known. A tow truck was also at the scene working to take that vehicle in for evidence.