Husband killed, wife injured when trike crashes into vehicle in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was killed while riding a trike with his wife in northeast Houston.Police say the couple left a gas station, crossed over a median, hit a fire hydrant and was then hit by a vehicle that was unable to stop on Tidwell near Homestead.Authorities say the driver of the small sedan went into the bushes on the side of the road. The driver was transported to the hospital in stable condition.The man on the trike was killed, and his wife was transported to the hospital in critical condition.Police say alcohol was not a factor in this crash.