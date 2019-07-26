Husband killed, wife injured when trike crashes into vehicle in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was killed while riding a trike with his wife in northeast Houston.

Police say the couple left a gas station, crossed over a median, hit a fire hydrant and was then hit by a vehicle that was unable to stop on Tidwell near Homestead.

Authorities say the driver of the small sedan went into the bushes on the side of the road. The driver was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The man on the trike was killed, and his wife was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in this crash.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonman killedcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News