Pearland designated as one of most prepared cities for severe weather in US

By Andy Yanez
PEARLAND, Texas -- With hurricane season around the corner, Pearland is prepared for any severe weather event that may come to southeast Texas, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service at Pearland City Council's May 23 meeting designated the city of Pearland as a StormReady community. The recognition will expire March 8, 2026, according to agenda documents.

"(The StormReady designation) is designed to prevent loss of life (and) reduce property damage by helping communities be better prepared for severe weather," Pearland Emergency Management Coordinator Peter Martin said.

The StormReady designation is an initiative by the National Weather Service with the goal to promote a weather-ready nation and build resilience at the local level, Martin said.

Pearland was graded by a team from the National Weather Service and partners in Harris County and the city of Alvin, he said. The group looked at how Pearland monitors weather events, promotes its public to be prepared for severe weather, and inspected the city's emergency operation center and Pearland police's dispatch, he added.

There are 3,100 organizations in the U.S. with the designation, and 109 are in Texas, Martin said.

"This accomplishment was a result of seamless teamwork between the city of Pearland and the National Weather Service," Martin said. "I would be remiss if I failed to acknowledge the comparable contribution of Pearland police's dispatch."

