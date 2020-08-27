Brownouts will take place in Montgomery County because of Hurricane Laura

I just got off the phone with the President and CEO of ENTERGY. The power outage is because brownouts are necessary to protect the integrity of the unaffected power transmission line. If this line were to fail — all of Texas ENTERGY customers would be without power. pic.twitter.com/lhZetNVqwP — James Noack (@jamesnoack) August 27, 2020

The brownouts will take place until integrity is restored. This is due to widespread power outages related to Hurricane Laura.



We are currently working on gathering more information but at this time we do not have an estimated time for power to be fully restored. — James Noack (@jamesnoack) August 27, 2020

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County residents will face short-term power outages known as "brownouts" because of a widespread power loss in other areas caused by Hurricane Laura.Montgomery County Commissioner James Noack said that the power outages are necessary to protect the integrity of the unaffected power transmission line. If the line were to fail, all of Texas Entergy customers would be without power."We are currently working on gathering more information but at this time we do not have an estimated time for power to be fully restored," Noack posted in a tweet.