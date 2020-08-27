Brownouts will take place in Montgomery County because of Hurricane Laura

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County residents will face short-term power outages known as "brownouts" because of a widespread power loss in other areas caused by Hurricane Laura.

Montgomery County Commissioner James Noack said that the power outages are necessary to protect the integrity of the unaffected power transmission line. If the line were to fail, all of Texas Entergy customers would be without power.



"We are currently working on gathering more information but at this time we do not have an estimated time for power to be fully restored," Noack posted in a tweet.



