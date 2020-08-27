Most intense moments from Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles

ABC13's Ted Oberg and photojournalist David Aguillard watched the storm and took cover at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino.
When Laura first made landfall, Oberg experienced high wind gusts. Trees around the resort could be seen bending in the wake of the intense winds.
Lake Charles, Louisiana, feels initial impact from Laura
After initial landfall, Laura's winds picked up. The power quickly went out and Oberg captured uprooted trees on their sides.
Hurricane Laura lands and lights are out in Lake Charles
As the storm intensified, areas around the resort began to experience damage. Oberg was live inside a parking structure when fencing came loose and went flying.
Ted Oberg gets too close with a wind-battered fence
One of the most surprising moments from his coverage came when the Golden Nugget resort began to let out an eerie whistle due to the winds. The whistling sound was so loud, it could be mistaken for an alarm.
Hurricane Laura's strong winds cause ear-piercing eerie whistle
Eventually, foam roof pieces began flying off the resort hotel. Oberg was live as debris went flying.
Hurricane Laura sends hotel roof pieces flying
