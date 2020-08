How you can help Hurricane Laura victims

EMBED >More News Videos Ahead of Hurricane Laura's impact, the Houston SPCA rescued and evacuated more than 200 animals, including baby squirrels, dogs, cats, rabbits and a three-legged mouse.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Hurricane Laura approaches southeast Texas, many organizations are preparing ways Houstonians can offer a helping hand to potential victims.The Houston Food Bank is prepared to set up disaster distribution sites, serving food and water donations secured for this year's hurricane season.According to the food bank, 63 partners have committed to being distribution sites.Extra warehouse space is also available to handle receiving and distribution of donations, according to Houston Food Bank representatives.Trucks are loaded and staged for disaster response in multiple high-ground locations.The supplies include 665 disaster pallets with canned shelf-stable items, 170 pallets of cleaning supplies, and more than 400 pallets of water, according to Houston Food Bank.Officials say volunteers are needed to help sort and box donations for hurricane victims.For more information on registering to volunteer, visit www.houstonfoodbank.org/volunteer You can also make a secure monetary donation at www.houstonfoodbank.org/donatenow.