How you can help Hurricane Laura victims

The Houston Food Bank is prepared to set up disaster distribution sites, serving food and water donations secured for this year's hurricane season.
According to the food bank, 63 partners have committed to being distribution sites.
Extra warehouse space is also available to handle receiving and distribution of donations, according to Houston Food Bank representatives.
Trucks are loaded and staged for disaster response in multiple high-ground locations.
The supplies include 665 disaster pallets with canned shelf-stable items, 170 pallets of cleaning supplies, and more than 400 pallets of water, according to Houston Food Bank.
Officials say volunteers are needed to help sort and box donations for hurricane victims.
For more information on registering to volunteer, visit www.houstonfoodbank.org/volunteer.
You can also make a secure monetary donation at www.houstonfoodbank.org/donatenow.
