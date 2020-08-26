hurricane laura

Galveston becomes ghost town as residents evacuate ahead of storm

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Hurricane Center is warning of potential catastrophic damage from the mouth of the Mississippi River to the east through the San Luis Pass to the west of the Houston area, including Galveston and Bolivar Peninsula.

The Gulf so far is calm, but that will very likely change this afternoon.

The City of Galveston is currently under a series of curfews for this week as officials issued a mandatory evacuation for the area.

Those who do not comply with curfew rules will face a $1,000 fine.

The curfew hours are:
  • Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 10:00 p.m. until Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 6:00 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 8:00 p.m. until Thursday, Aug. 27 at 6:00 a.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 27 at 8:00 p.m. until Friday, Aug. 28 at 6:00 a.m.

It was a busy day yesterday as people scrambled to get off the island.



Buses took those who cannot get themselves off the island to safety. The last bus rolled out yesterday evening.

Those who could get out on their own did so, but first they spent the day boarding up their homes and getting themselves ready for the impact of Hurricane Laura.

RELATED: Galveston man says he fears COVID-19 more than Hurricane Laura
EMBED More News Videos

"I don't want to be in the shelter," he explained. "I don't want to be infected or infect anybody."



Many are taking this seriously and leaving the island, others have decided to stay.

"I won't be staying here," one resident told ABC13. "I'll just board up and cross fingers."

"We have a standby generator that will give us power and we feel very comfortable staying here," another resident said.

Stronger winds and rain bands are expected to arrive this afternoon.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Galveston mandatory evacuations in effect now ahead of Laura
EMBED More News Videos

Not everyone is boarding buses to evacuate Galveston Island.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathergalvestonevacuationtropical stormtropical weathereye on the gulfhurricane lauracurfewhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE LAURA
7AM UPDATE: Hurricane Laura strengthens to Category 3
Houston METRO ceasing operations until further notice
HPD chief warns looters ahead of Hurricane Laura
Chambers County evacuees to head to 3 Texas cities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7AM UPDATE: Hurricane Laura strengthens to Category 3
What do hurricane categories really mean?
A look at evacuation orders in your area ahead of Laura
Check your zip code for Harris County evacuation zones
Chambers County evacuees to head to 3 Texas cities
Houston-area school closings and delays
Gunman shot and killed by officer after shooting at HPD vehicle
Show More
Missing Fort Hood soldier's body found, family says
Last Cat 3 hurricane to hit Galveston was 37 years ago
Trees in danger of uprooting when Hurricane Laura moves in
HPD chief warns looters ahead of Hurricane Laura
Houston METRO ceasing operations until further notice
More TOP STORIES News