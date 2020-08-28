Line of at least 100 first responders jump to help Hurricane Laura victims

ORANGE, Texas (KTRK) -- Early Thursday morning, a line of at least 100 first responders were seen heading east on I-10 to help those in need in southeast Texas and Louisiana.

ABC13's reporter Roxie Bustamante and her photographer was headed to Port Arthur when they spotted at least 100 or more first responders heading east on I-10 to help after Hurricane Laura.

"DPS, UT Health EMS, Fort Bend County, Hopkins Co., Harris Co., and more. Even spotted Dallas. Help is on the way y'all! It has to be 100 or more, we can't even see the beginning of the line. Truly remarkable and always thank you, thank you, thank you to our first responders. In awe right now," Bustamante said.



Hurricane Laura made landfall about 30 miles east of Port Arthur, but it was not spared from Hurricane Laura's Category 4 catastrophic winds.

SEE ALSO: Port Arthur sees power outages and major tree damage from Hurricane Laura
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows just one of the major tree damages in the area.



Trees were strewn about by the fierce winds of Laura, and power outages were widespread. While some homeowners were fortunate that trees didn't hit their house, others weren't so lucky.

The town of approximately 54,000 is home to the largest oil refinery in North America. The Motiva Enterprises facility temporarily shut down ahead of Laura's arrival. It wasn't known if the complex sustained damage in the storm

The morning of Laura's aftermath, Gov. Greg Abbott also visited Orange, Texas to survey the damage Thursday afternoon.

