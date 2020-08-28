3 sheltering from Laura die of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in Port Arthur

Officials with the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management said the deaths were discovered Friday morning when police responded to a game room.
According to Brad Burnett, the Jefferson County Precinct 7 Justice of the Peace, police found a generator being used inside the building. He added three shrimpers who were seeking shelter from the storm were the ones who died.
Six other people were taken to a nearby hospital. A spokesperson for Medical Center of Southeast Texas said four patients were in critical condition, while two others were stabilized.
Autopsies were ordered to determine the exact causes of the deaths.
In the wake of the grim discovery, law enforcement urged people about the dangers of generators in enclosed spaces.