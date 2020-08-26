Weather

Beaumont braces for Hurricane Laura's wrath

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- As thousands packed their belongings and filled up their gas tanks before leaving southeast Texas, hundreds of first responders were doing the same, but they're headed in the opposite direction.

Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens were seen fueling up in Luling, Texas during their trip from Medina County. By the overnight hours, they were staged at the Ford Center, a special events venue on the edge of town.

One evacuee captured video of her vehicle full of belongings and pets as she said goodbye to the trees in her yard, in hopes they would be there when she returned.

Overnight, ambulances by the dozens were seen en route to southeast Texas ahead of Laura's arrival.

Laura had zeroed in on the upper Texas coast or western Louisiana coast and was expected to arrive late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning, reaching Category 4 strength over the Gulf, then weakening some as it comes in. Landfall is expected between midnight and 3 a.m. Thursday.

