hurricane harvey

City cuts ribbon on Harvey-damaged apartments, and thousands more are coming

By
EMBED <>More Videos

City cuts ribbon on Hurricane Harvey-damaged apartments

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sweating on a hot Wednesday, but still smiling, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner cut the ribbon on the newly re-opened Bellfort Park apartments surrounded by some of the families who've moved back home.

The 64-unit complex was damaged in Hurricane Harvey, and rebuilt with $3.5 million from the federal Harvey recovery program.

While the city lost control of the single family rebuilding program, it kept control of the apartment side, which is showing progress.

READ ALSO: Homeowners pause construction while Houston and GLO fight over Hurricane Harvey program
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Texas General Land Office continue to disagree on how to help residents when rebuilding their homes as part of a billion-dollar disaster recovery program following Harvey.



"Oftentimes, renters are not a priority," Turner said at the event. "We've kind of changed that paradigm, because for these 64 units that have been around for 60 years, this has been your home."

"My kitchen is the bomb," resident Sade Horn said as she bragged about her newly-renovated apartment with expanded closet space for her and her family. "Everything is new!"

According to the city's Housing and Community Development Department, Bellfort Park was the first complex to reach completion, but renovations on six other Harvey-damaged complexes are underway and have started leasing.

All of those complexes will be home to 649 more families, the vast majority paying subsidized "affordable" rents.

The city projects 4,428 units will eventually be completed through the $450 million program.

READ ALSO: Texas rebuilds Kingwood family's home 4 years after Hurricane Harvey: 'It's done'
EMBED More News Videos

The family temporarily moved out of their home until repairs could be made, but help never came. Now, they have keys to a new, elevated home.



For updates on this report, follow ABC13 investigative reporter Ted Oberg on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonfloodinglost moneymoneydisaster reliefdisasterhurricane harveyapartmenthouston floodhouston politicsrenters
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE HARVEY
Kingwood HS students give back to Pennsylvania school hit by Ida
4 years after Harvey, flood mitigation projects not done
Homeowners stop construction while Houston, GLO continue fight
Harris Co. leaders unanimously approve use of visiting judges
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News