HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence supplies scramble: Video shows chaotic scene at NC Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

It got chaotic at a North Carolina Walmart as residents scrambled to stock up on supplies ahead of Hurricane Florence. (Jenetha Diamondz Satterfield via Storyful)

DURHAM, NC --
Things got chaotic on Tuesday at a North Carolina Walmart as residents scrambled to get water and other supplies ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Witness Jenetha Diamondz Satterfield recorded the scene in Durham as people pushed, shoved and tugged in efforts to get their cases of bottled water and other supplies while Walmart workers and security tried to keep order.

Despite the rush for supplies, Satterfield said no fights broke out in the store while she was there.

Click here for more about Hurricane Florence.
Related Topics:
severe weatheru.s. & worldhurricane florencedrinking waterhurricane
HURRICANE FLORENCE
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
Cajun Navy captain from Sugar Land headed to Hurr. Florence
"Monster" Hurricane Florence aims to drench Carolinas
Florence could hit with punch not seen in 60 years
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Conroe priest accused of molesting teens in sex abuse scandal
Officials identify mystery woman found dead in recycling bin
11 kids, 5 adults hospitalized after gas release near schools
Former teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Tropical rains head for Texas, Florence threatens East Coast
More heavy downpours near the coast, Eye on the Gulf this afternoon
Heavy rain could impact Houston road construction projects
Coastal cities worried about flood threat ahead of more storms
Show More
"Monster" Hurricane Florence aims to drench Carolinas
Cajun Navy captain from Sugar Land headed to Hurr. Florence
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
Boy survives being impaled in face by meat skewer
Apple unveiling new products at its headquarters
More News