Huntsville says water's ongoing taste and odor issue is due to problem with supplier's system

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Huntsville is letting residents know it is aware of the odor and taste issues in the water and is working on fixing it, according to a statement.

On Tuesday, city officials said they're aware of the issue residents are experiencing - again.

"After speaking with our surface water supplier, Trinity River Authority, it has been determined that they have experienced a calibration issue with their Taste and Odor treatment system at their plant," the city's statement read.

On Monday, a technician was sent, and the issue was resolved on the plant's end. The city is working to flush the system, as well as the mix in well water to help.

While the water continues passing bacteriological testing, city officials said the water may be "aesthetically unpleasant" for the next few days in some areas and longer in others.

The city did say there are no restrictions on the use of water at this time.