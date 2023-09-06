WATCH LIVE

At least 1 person killed in plane crash at Huntsville airport, Texas DPS says

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 6:04PM
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- First responders are at the scene of a deadly plane crash at a Huntsville airport on Wednesday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at least one person was killed in the crash.

Officials said the call came in just before noon at the Huntsville Municipal Airport. It's unclear how many people were on board the plane or if anyone else was injured.

The Walker County Office of Emergency Management advised several first responders would be at the scene and to avoid the area.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13's 24/7 livestream above for live updates.

