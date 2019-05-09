Hundreds of guns found during search by ATF agents

LOS ANGELES, California -- Federal agents and Los Angeles police seized what appeared to be thousands of firearms after executing a search warrant at a California home.

ATF agents and officers were seen sorting through and documenting the collection of weapons. There were a variety of rifles, shotguns and handguns.

The ATF didn't provide details, but said the operation was part of an ongoing investigation with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities served the search warrant early Wednesday after receiving a tip that someone was manufacturing and selling weapons out of the home.

The home is in a small, wealthy neighborhood in the hills northeast of UCLA that is perhaps best known as the home of the Playboy Mansion.
