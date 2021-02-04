HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- It won't be a packed house this year, but the show will go on in Humble this weekend.
The 2021 Humble Rodeo will open the gates for fans Friday and Saturday at the Humble Civic Center. Seating will be limited to 50% capacity and attendees will be required to wear a face covering when they enter, organizers said.
The rodeo's carnival was canceled, but the FFA & 4H calf scramble, FFA chute doggin', mutton bustin' and rodeo vendors are all set to happen as scheduled.
RELATED: RodeoHouston's May start in 2021 canceled altogether
The popularity of the rodeo's return this year is evident by the online ticket sales. Both Friday and Saturday tickets sold out online, but tickets are still available at the gate.
In addition to the traditional rodeo events, Texas Country artist Josh Ward is scheduled to perform on Friday. Roger Creager and Kevin Fowler's 'Dos Borrachos' concert tour is set for Saturday.
Hall of Fame rodeo clown Leon Coffee will appear at both days' rodeo performances.
The Humble Rodeo began in 1947 and moved to the Humble Civic Center 50 years later. After a two-year hiatus, the event resumed in 2000, according to the rodeo's history. Proceeds benefit the Humble ISD Foundation.
Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
SEE ALSO: Cowboy up with Huntsville's rodeo legend Joe Beaver
Humble Rodeo saddles up for 2021 despite COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News