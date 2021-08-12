police chase

1 person killed after police chase ends in deadly rollover crash after Humble restaurant break-in

Chase ends in deadly rollover crash after restaurant break-in

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly rollover crash in the Humble area overnight started as a chase with police after an attempted break-in at a mom-and-pop restaurant, investigators say.

Humble police say the original call reported that two suspects were seen trying to break into a business around 3 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Wilson Road.

When the suspects saw an officer approaching the scene, they took off, police say. That's when the pursuit began.

"One of our officers did respond to the suspicious vehicle. Upon entering the location and the area, he spotted the vehicle," Sgt. Jack Burt said. "The vehicle drove around him, to avoid him. Our officer turned around in an attempt to stop him, the vehicle. The vehicle did flee from our officer."

The two-mile chase ended on Wilson Road near Atasocita Road when the suspect who was driving lost control of the vehicle and hit a wooded area.

The vehicle then flipped upside down into the median and one person was ejected.

An officer was chasing two break-in suspects when the driver lost control and the car flipped into the median, causing one suspect to be ejected.



The suspect ejected was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other had to be cut out of the vehicle and was taken to a hospital in Kingwood. It is unclear if it was the driver or passenger who was killed in the crash.

Officers believe the suspect ejected from the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials did not immediately release the ages or identifications of the suspects.



As for the break-in that prompted the chase, broken glass and drywall tell the story of what happened at Stella Calais' Couzan's Cajun Restaurant while she was sleeping.

"They bust the window and came in through the window and the wall," Calais said, pointing out the damage to her business.

Police say the two suspects tried their best to get through the wall, but weren't successful. They were actually trying to break through the wall to get to the convenience store's ATM next door.

Someone saw them breaking in and called the cops during their attempt.

"It's sad. It hurts," Calais said. "It wasn't worth this."

Although Calais says she has to close up shop to make repairs, that isn't her biggest worry. Her mind is on whether or not she knows the suspects involved in the deadly crash since she serves many teenagers from the area at her restaurant.

"I don't know what they were thinking, but a lot of the kids that come in here, they're good kids," she said. "I can't set no judgment. That's not my call. That's not my place. I'm just going to pray for all of them."

