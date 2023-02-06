Video from Texas DPS shows 5 alleged undocumented immigrants being smuggled in Houston driver's car

DEL RIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A traffic stop in Del Rio, Texas led to the arrest of a Houston man who Texas Department of Public Safety troopers say was smuggling five undocumented immigrants.

A man, who authorities have only shared a mug shot of in the video above, was stopped the morning of Jan. 23 on SL-79 in Val Verde County.

During the stop, the state trooper determined the driver was involved in human smuggling. Video shows at least two people who appear to be lying down in the back seat.

A total of five undocumented immigrants were escorted out of the vehicle, including an Iranian National who was found hiding inside the trunk, according to Texas DPS.

The driver was arrested, and all five undocumented immigrants were referred to Border Patrol.

Authorities did not release the suspect's name.

