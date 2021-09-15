Hulu drops new trailer for 'Dopesick,' miniseries tackling opioid epidemic

Hulu's drama miniseries "Dopesick" tackles one of America's greatest modern-day horrors: the opioid epidemic.From executive producer Danny Strong and starring and executive produced by Michael Keaton, the eight-episode series chronicles how Purdue Pharma introduced OxyContin and triggered the worst drug epidemic in history.The limited series is based on the bestselling nonfiction book "Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America" by Beth Macy. The series transports viewers "to the epicenter of America's struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma to a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA," according to Hulu.The series also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson. Guest stars include Phillipa Soo and Jake McDorman.