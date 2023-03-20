HTX Storm creating a path for girls hockey

In a sport that is seemingly obscure in Houston, these young women are creating a league of their own.

HOUSTON, Texas -- When it comes to sports in Houston, girls hockey may not come to mind.

HTX Storm wants to change that.

The group is the only all-girls hockey association in Houston. They offer teams for girls that range in age from 6 to 16. According to organizers, the sport is seeing a growth across the state.

"I love the community and I like the way it feels to be on the ice and the energy" player Madison Austin said.

The Vice President of the association, Amy Good, said in co-ed leagues the game gets more aggressive as the players get older, and this all-girls program offers a path for young women to continue playing hockey through high school and beyond.

"We support each other, we encourage each other, its competitive, its fun and at the end of the day we get to walk away with big smiles on our face because we are playing the greatest sport on earth" Coach Sarah Donovan said.

You can find more information on registration at the HTX Storm website.