East side shop's secret recipe has sandwich-seekers coming back for more

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sandwich shops are usually not fancy, and made for you to get in and out with a good quick meal during the lunch rush.
Hobo's Sandwich Shop has all the great qualities of a mom-and-pop business, with great tasting food and customer service like none other.
What makes Hobo's unique is its bread. It is baked in house every morning with a secret recipe that was invented, according to owner Bruce Wilson, after a night of drinking.
"It was one of those things I stumbled on," explained Wilson. "I was hungover one morning, made the bread, and turned out different. And we couldn't figure out what we did."
It took several weeks for Wilson and crew to replicate the accidental recipe, but once they landed on the exact taste, they went ahead and used it for the sandwiches.
Hobo's is a staple in the east side, serving customers in the area for the last 30 years.
Check out Hobo's menu on its website before heading out to the shop at 13431 East Freeway, near Uvalde Road.
