30 people found in possible smuggling case in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a possible human smuggling operation after 30 people were found in a home in southwest Houston.

According to police, a woman and the rest of the men were found in the home. Police say the men were found dressed in just their underwear.

Initially, officers responded to a kidnapping call in the 4800 block of Ridgeton Street. Police said a man got away and was running down the street looking for help.



When police arrived at the scene, they went inside the home, fearing people might be in danger. That's when the victims were found. Most of them told police they were being held against their will.



All of the people who were found in the home have been taken to Ridgemont Elementary School for shelter. Neighbors in the area have reportedly stepped in to help by providing them clothes.

