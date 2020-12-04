30 people found in possible smuggling case in SW Houston, police say

Breaking: @houstonpolice pull dozens of near-naked men from house in SW #Houston after a kidnapping call. Neighbors have brought clothes. More info to come #abc13 pic.twitter.com/6YMN83Y7p5 — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) December 4, 2020

Southwest officers are at 4800 Raven Ridge. Officers received a report of a male in his briefs running down the street yelling that he had been kidnapped. The male advised that thirty more people were being held hostage in the house. Officers made entry and rescued approximately pic.twitter.com/kRWS89zuUy — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 4, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a possible human smuggling operation after 30 people were found in a home in southwest Houston.According to police, a woman and the rest of the men were found in the home. Police say the men were found dressed in just their underwear.Initially, officers responded to a kidnapping call in the 4800 block of Ridgeton Street. Police said a man got away and was running down the street looking for help.When police arrived at the scene, they went inside the home, fearing people might be in danger. That's when the victims were found. Most of them told police they were being held against their will.All of the people who were found in the home have been taken to Ridgemont Elementary School for shelter. Neighbors in the area have reportedly stepped in to help by providing them clothes.