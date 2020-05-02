Condolences pour in for fallen Houston Police officer

Early this morning, two @houstonpolice officers were involved in a helicopter crash.



Unfortunately, one officer has passed.



I wanted to provide everyone an update on our 2 officers who were involved in helicopter crash.

Beyond heartbroken to share that 1 officer has passed. Other Officer is in critical condition and currently in surgery. Please continue to pray for them, please pray for these families — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) May 2, 2020

Two police officers were on board the chopper. At the time of the crash, they were conducting a search for a reported body in a bayou. “Despite the valiant efforts of (rescuers and medical doctors), one Houston police officer succumbed to his injuries,” said @ArtAcevedo . pic.twitter.com/ZPKOfBRfd2 — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) May 2, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Moments after news broke that a Houston Police officer died after Saturday morning's helicopter crash, condolences began to pour in for the entire department."Our thoughts and prayers are with the @houstonpolice department and the family of the officer who passed in this morning's helicopter accident," the Houston Office of Emergency Management tweeted."Beyond heartbroken to share that 1 officer has passed," Houston Police union president Joe Gamaldi tweeted.From every level of law enforcement and government, to citizens around Houston, countless people said they were praying for Houston.Saturday's death was the first for the department since Sergeant Christopher Brewster was shot and killed in December 2019.