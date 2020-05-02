Condolences pour in for fallen Houston Police officer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Moments after news broke that a Houston Police officer died after Saturday morning's helicopter crash, condolences began to pour in for the entire department.



"Our thoughts and prayers are with the @houstonpolice department and the family of the officer who passed in this morning's helicopter accident," the Houston Office of Emergency Management tweeted.


"Beyond heartbroken to share that 1 officer has passed," Houston Police union president Joe Gamaldi tweeted.



From every level of law enforcement and government, to citizens around Houston, countless people said they were praying for Houston.

















RELATED: Houston Police helicopter crashes, killing 1 officer


Saturday's death was the first for the department since Sergeant Christopher Brewster was shot and killed in December 2019.

SEE ALSO: Community says farewell to fallen Sgt. Christopher Brewster

RELATED: HPD helicopter crashes and lands on its side at Hobby Airport after patrol flight
