HPD officer on motorcycle hit by car after drive runs red light, police say

Downtown officers and VCD officers are investigating an accident 1100 Lamar. HPD Solo and passenger vehicle involved in accident. Solo officer at hospital in stable condition. Assist by METRO PD. 202 pic.twitter.com/6ZC3HRXB3z — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 30, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer on a motorcycle was hit by a car in downtown after a driver ran a red light, according to the department.It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Lamar and San Jacinto.Investigators say the driver admitted to running the red light. The officer suffered injuries to his shoulders, according to police, but is expected to recover. The officer was able to walk to a nearby hospital.The accident remains under investigation.