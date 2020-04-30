HPD officer on motorcycle hit by car after drive runs red light, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer on a motorcycle was hit by a car in downtown after a driver ran a red light, according to the department.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Lamar and San Jacinto.



Investigators say the driver admitted to running the red light. The officer suffered injuries to his shoulders, according to police, but is expected to recover. The officer was able to walk to a nearby hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonofficer injuredpolice officer injuredhouston police departmentmotorcycle accidentpolice officertrafficmotorcyclestraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alcohol to-go sales could go on 'forever,' Gov. Abbott says
No more restrictions on drivers from Louisiana, Abbott says
1-year-old found unresponsive in pool near Jersey Village
All Landry's restaurants in Texas to reopen dining rooms Friday
HPD chief launches investigation into deadly officer-involved shooting
3 teens charged in death of 53-year-old Houston man
Huntsville man dies after tree falls on his home
Show More
University of St. Thomas offering free tuition to 100 students
Testing arrives in neighborhood with virus 'hotspot' potential
Goode Company to test every employee for COVID-19 before reopening
Houston Symphony starts 'Living Room Recital' series
Lightning obliterates chimney of Pearland home
More TOP STORIES News