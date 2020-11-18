HPD Sgt. Sean Rios to be laid to rest today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7889498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The body of Sgt. Sean Rios is scheduled to be taken from the medical examiner's office to Peevey Funeral Home on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

As HPD prepares to hold a procession in honor of Sgt. Sean Rios, the man accused of killing him is due in court again.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family, friends and fellow brothers and sisters-in-blue will say their final goodbye to a fallen Houston police sergeant later today.Funeral services for Sergeant Sean Rios are set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Church in southeast Houston, a day after a public visitation was held.Due to COVID-19 protocols, the funeral service is reserved for family, friends, HPD staff, and those who knew Sgt. Rios.Following the funeral, full police honors will be held outside the church with social distancing protocols in place.Rios was shot to death last Monday in a north Houston gun battle. One man is charged with Rios' murder, and police are looking for another person of interest.Rios was a 25-year member of the department and leaves behind four children - ages 17, 14, 12 and 9 years old - as well as his parents, a brother, and two cousins, who are HPD detectives.