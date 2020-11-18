HPD Sgt. Sean Rios to be laid to rest today

Funeral services for Sergeant Sean Rios are set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Church in southeast Houston, a day after a public visitation was held.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the funeral service is reserved for family, friends, HPD staff, and those who knew Sgt. Rios.
Following the funeral, full police honors will be held outside the church with social distancing protocols in place.
Rios was shot to death last Monday in a north Houston gun battle. One man is charged with Rios' murder, and police are looking for another person of interest.
Rios was a 25-year member of the department and leaves behind four children - ages 17, 14, 12 and 9 years old - as well as his parents, a brother, and two cousins, who are HPD detectives.
