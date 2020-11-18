HPD Sgt. Sean Rios to be laid to rest today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family, friends and fellow brothers and sisters-in-blue will say their final goodbye to a fallen Houston police sergeant later today.

Funeral services for Sergeant Sean Rios are set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Church in southeast Houston, a day after a public visitation was held.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the funeral service is reserved for family, friends, HPD staff, and those who knew Sgt. Rios.

Following the funeral, full police honors will be held outside the church with social distancing protocols in place.

Rios was shot to death last Monday in a north Houston gun battle. One man is charged with Rios' murder, and police are looking for another person of interest.

RELATED: Person of interest in HPD sergeant's death identified as 24-year-old

Rios was a 25-year member of the department and leaves behind four children - ages 17, 14, 12 and 9 years old - as well as his parents, a brother, and two cousins, who are HPD detectives.

SEE RELATED:

Police now looking for separate person of interest in HPD sergeant's death
EMBED More News Videos

The body of Sgt. Sean Rios is scheduled to be taken from the medical examiner's office to Peevey Funeral Home on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.


Suspect in HPD sergeant's murder acted in self-defense, relative says
EMBED More News Videos

As HPD prepares to hold a procession in honor of Sgt. Sean Rios, the man accused of killing him is due in court again.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarresthouston police departmentgang violenceofficer involved shootinggang activityshootingfuneralofficer killedinvestigationgangmemorial
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
2 HPD cruisers involved in separate crashes overnight
Harris Co. judge calls new virus trends 'alarming and deadly'
Mom of murdered UH athlete says son was robbed of legacy
Boeing 737 Max update: FAA clears plane to fly again
Tragedy strikes family again after losing mom to COVID-19
Show More
Houston will soon see an influx of health care jobs
After a cold start, here's how quickly it warms up Wednesday
Girl tried to catch school bus when she was hit, police say
Person of interest in HPD Sgt. death identified as 24-year-old
TikTok account made to bully CFISD students sparks concern
More TOP STORIES News