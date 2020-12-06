Criminal mischief suspect dies in HPD custody in the Heights

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A criminal mischief call early Sunday ended with the suspect dying while in police custody, according to Houston police.

It happened around midnight at a home on West 15 1/2 Street in The Heights.

A man in his 50s was having a mental episode and wasn't complying with officers' commands, HPD Lt. Emanuel Pavel said. The man fell into a drainage ditch while officers were talking to him.

Police called paramedics to the scene, and the man lost consciousness.

Medics attempted to perform CPR, but the man died at a hospital. An autopsy will be performed to pinpoint the cause of death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentman injuredasian american & pacific islander heritage monthdeath in custodydeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Taqueria owner found shot to death inside business
Another violent weekend plagues Houston
Missing realtor found unconscious inside car in Louisiana
1 killed while trying to help crash victim
Houston Texans host Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 action
Male student suspended for violating dress code with nail polish
WWII veteran, at 101, recalls Pearl Harbor attack
Show More
SpaceX launches cargo ship
2 countries embrace 'immunity passports' despite WHO guidance
1 million new COVID cases added to US total in only 5 days
Few showers before pleasant weather through the work week
Man reunites with 'secret angel' who saved his life | VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News