Van flips onto its roof after crash involving HPD officer on West Gulf Bank

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least two people were hurt early Sunday in a crash involving a Houston police vehicle.It happened on West Gulf Bank near Antoine in northwest Houston.Investigators said an HPD officer was headed to a low priority call when a van turned left in front of the officer. The video above shows the van flipped upside down after the crash.Police believe the driver may have been impaired.Two of the three people inside the van were rushed to the hospital. Their condition was unknown.The officer was not hurt.