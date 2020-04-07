Coronavirus

HPD chief addresses inmates released over COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As jails everywhere face a coronavirus crisis within their walls, the prospect of releasing offenders looms large, especially in Texas.

Just last week, Harris County ordered and then was stopped from releasing non-violent inmates from its jail. As of Tuesday, Harris County Jail has had at least three inmates test positive for COVID-19, as well as dozens of others under quarantine.

There also arises the possibility of unwittingly releasing inmates with violent crimes on their rap sheet.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, whose department is the largest user of the Harris County Jail, addressed that point on behalf of three law enforcement organizations Tuesday afternoon.

Acevedo spoke on behalf of the Texas Police Chiefs Association, Houston Area Police Chiefs Association, and Harris County Law Enforcement Executives.

Before a district judge stopped the county on Friday, at least 16 "medically-vulnerable" inmates were released.

