How to watch ABC13 television over the air with an antenna

Watching ABC13 with an antenna

Many people across the ABC13 viewing area enjoy our programming without cable or the internet, by using an antenna.

Unfortunately, seeing us "over the air" is not always as simple as it may sound.

First, you have to have the right kind of antenna. For best all around results, you will likely want to have an all-band antenna that covers Low-VHF, High VHF and UHF. It needs long elements (rabbit ears) and they should be fully extended to about 13 inches in a V pattern to receive ABC13.

But, we also know that some viewers, even after installing the right kind of antenna, are still having problems viewing ABC13.

KTRK Channel 13 broadcasts at the highest power allowed by the FCC. Channel 13 is one of only three VHF stations in the market. VHF reception can be affected by various environmental conditions and is best received with an outdoor antenna. When an outdoor antenna cannot be used, a good set-top antenna should give most viewers good results. All type antennas should be pointed or face Missouri City, Texas. All Houston market TV is broadcast from Missouri City.

When possible, avoid using amplifiers (anything plugged into power) or splitters to feed multiple TVs.

Viewers should avoid any type of flat panel / stick to the window type antennas. These are marketed well but do not do a good job bringing in VHF signals.

We are working on improving our signal for everyone, and you can help us.

If you cannot see ABC13 over the air, please fill out the form below.