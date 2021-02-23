storm recovery

Plumbers receive record amount of service calls for broken pipes

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Plumbers across southeast Texas report record demand after last week's historic freeze.

Abacus Plumbing told ABC13 they received 20,000 calls for service on Friday. On average, they receive 500 to 700 a day. We caught up with Christopher Castro on a service call in northwest Harris County.

"Today, I started myself in League City, then went to Richmond, back to Houston. Now I am in Tomball," said Castro. "I've never experienced something like this."

SEE ALSO: N Harris Co. apartment floods after sprinklers go off for 7 hours inside
EMBED More News Videos

An ABC13 photographer was there to help out after we received calls from viewers saying the inside of their apartments looked like lakes.



Castro reminded people that it's important that you hire a licensed plumber when making repairs. You can search to see if someone is licensed via a state database.

People kept rushing into Southland Hardware on Monday in Montrose. Plumbing department manager Ian Allen said they started to see a mad dash for parts last week. It's been a challenge to keep up with demand.

"The big problem is that the freeze started farther up north and it worked its way down into Texas. We're kind of at the bottom of the pipe," said Allen. "Everyone who has had the freeze along the way has already gotten their parts. Everything is just starting to slow down as far as production and receiving of parts."

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwinter stormwater damagehome repairswinterstorm recoveryfreeze
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM RECOVERY
Houston relief fund on the way in wake of historic winter storm
New jobs are now available after the Texas winter storm crisis
Texas no longer top of states with most outages
Another Houston Astro joins disaster relief efforts with a fundraiser
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some Texans could be hit with spiking power bills
Federal mega vaccine site set to open at NRG Park
Houston relief fund on the way in wake of historic winter storm
Here's how much UT-Austin is paying football coach Steve Sarkisian
ERCOT has 1 reason that it claims it can't be sued
Year-round storm suffering deserves year-round prep
Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges
Show More
Soak in the sun before the sea fog returns for days
COVID-19 vaccine could cause mammogram result confusion, doctors say
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Tips on filing insurance and FEMA claims after winter storm
U-Haul offering Texans 30 free days of storage
More TOP STORIES News