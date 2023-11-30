ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair tackles how to build a resume

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's something that can land you a job and also might be the reason why you aren't getting a response. On Thursday, we're taking a look at how you can build a resume.

For nearly four years, we've partnered with Workforce Solutions to host the weekly ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair. Over the past four years, one of the biggest items people request help with is their resume.

You can watch this week's virtual event in the video player above starting at 10 a.m.

During Thursday's event, ABC13 is exploring how to build a resume - not just what should be on it, but what should be left off.

If you're looking for a job, we'll also have several immediate-hire positions available. If you apply during the event, you could land an interview in days.

To see the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section. If you want resume assistance or other help, you can contact the ABC13 viewer hotline powered by Workforce Solution at 713-243-6663.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.