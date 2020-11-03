vote 2020

Fort Bend County has second highest early voter turnout percentage, judge said

Fort Bend County saw 67.97% of registered voters cast ballots in person or by returning mail-in ballots during the early voting period ahead of Nov. 3, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State's Office.

A press release from the office of Fort Bend County Judge KP George said the county had the second highest early voter turnout percentage among the top 10 urban counties in Texas, surpassing both Harris County and Dallas County

"Our neighbors, friends, and family members in Fort Bend County are excited about participating in this historic election and continue to lead the State," George said in the release. "By extending our hours, expanding our polling locations, and providing every resource we can to voters-we see clear, positive results."

According to data from the Fort Bend County elections administrator, nearly 300,000 voters cast ballots in person during the 17-day early voting period.

An additional 28,115 voters had returned their mail-in ballots as of 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, according to county documents.

More Fort Bend County voters have already cast ballots in the 2020 election than did so in the 2016 presidential election or in the 2018 midterm election.

Election day is Nov. 3. Fort Bend County has 84 polling places open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Find a complete list of voting locations here.

