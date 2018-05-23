ROAD TO RECOVERY

How Hurricane Harvey increased Houston's homeless population

STARTLING STATISTIC: Researchers say 18 percent of Houston's homeless lost their homes to Hurricane Harvey. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Coalition for the Homeless counted more than 4,100 people living on the street or in a local shelter on one of the days they were tracking our homeless community.

Their survey showed that 18 percent of those people became homeless after Hurricane Harvey ravaged their homes.

Half of those people had never been homeless before the hurricane pushed them into uncharted territory, the report shows.

The study also found the homeless population is rising in Texas' largest cities.
