HOUSTON, Texas -- We've got vacations and staycations. But now there's a new getaway category: wellness workcation.
Wait a minute. Aren't we supposed to promote wellness by taking vacations and staycations and not embarking on any sort of trip with the word "work" in it? Well, the folks at Icelandair have other ideas.
The video above is from a 2021 report: Houston takes a tumble in ranking of best places to live
In fact, they've assembled a list of the best places in the U.S. for a wellness workcation, and Houston grabs the No. 11 ranking. At No. 7, Dallas is the only other Texas location on the list. Kansas City holds the No. 1 ranking for both U.S. and global destinations.
Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
SEE ALSO: These Houston businesses punch in among Texas' best employers, report says
Houston flies high on list of best US places for a 'wellness workcation'
TRAVEL
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News