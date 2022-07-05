Houston flies high on list of best US places for a 'wellness workcation'

HOUSTON, Texas -- We've got vacations and staycations. But now there's a new getaway category: wellness workcation.Wait a minute. Aren't we supposed to promote wellness by taking vacations and staycations and not embarking on any sort of trip with the word "work" in it? Well, the folks at Icelandair have other ideas.In fact, they've assembled a list of the best places in the U.S. for a wellness workcation, and Houston grabs the No. 11 ranking. At No. 7, Dallas is the only other Texas location on the list. Kansas City holds the No. 1 ranking for both U.S. and global destinations.