Officials urge tourists to pack essentials on fall leaf-peeping hikes as rescues spike in Northeast

The Northeast boasts beautiful autumn hues across its forested areas this time of year, attracting tourists to regional towns for hikes to take in the views. However, social media has taken things to a new level, creating overcrowded trails swarmed by tourists, many of whom are not prepared for the conditions.

Fall foliage has blanketed northern New Hampshire and as a result, major crowds of tourists have too.

Tamara Breau recently hiked the Artist's Bluff Loop Trail in Franconia, which she told ABC News New Hampshire affiliate WMUR is typically an easy hike, but with current conditions "was completely unsafe."

Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

"Once we got to the top, it was kind of like bottlenecking, and people were just shoving their way through," she recalled. "I couldn't help but think somebody's gonna have to get rescued."

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has reported several rescues recently, including seven on Saturday night alone.

Chris McKee, a conservation officer for the department told WMUR that people coming down from Cannon Mountain's Basin Cascade Trail "were basically stuck in a drainage area and a brook with no lights, no water and extremely cold."

He also explained that for tourists who may not be used to the conditions, fall weather can feel deceiving.

"Up here in the mountains, it's already winter. Mount Washington has already seen over 5 inches of snow this week," he said. "All the snow or elevation we're having is snow-covered, ice-covered, and people just aren't prepared."

Despite some single digit wind chills recorded in the mountains, Breau said, "We saw people wearing slippers, sandals, people wearing short shorts."

The influx of tourists has also impacted traffic conditions, adding severe congestion on nearby interstates, which then becomes problematic in the case of an emergency rescue.

Officers have reminded hikers to come prepared, always packing enough food and water, along with headlamps, proper gear and a map for areas without cell service.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department also took to social media earlier this month to share a list of must-have items and other safety suggestions for hikers this season.