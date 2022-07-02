abortion

2 abortion clinics continue to operate in Houston after TX AG files emergency motion

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 abortion clinics continue to operate in Houston after TX AG files emergency motion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston clinics continue to provide abortions after the Texas Attorney General filed a motion with the Texas Supreme Court to try and stop them.

The Houston Women's Clinic and Houston Women's Reproductive Services provide early-term abortions legally since a Harris County judge issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday, keeping the state from enforcing a near-total abortion ban at least until July 12.

Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton has requested an immediate stay of the temporary restraining order.

"The trial court was wrong to enjoin enforcement of Texas' longstanding prohibitions on elective abortion," Paxton said in a statement. "Let there be no mistake: the lower court's unlawful order does not immunize criminal conduct, which can be punished at a later date once the temporary restraining order is lifted. My office will not hesitate to act in defense of unborn Texans put in jeopardy by plaintiffs' wrongful actions and the trial court's erroneous order."

Paxton did not respond to ABC13 about the motion.

SEE ALSO: Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules to codify nationwide abortion protections

On a call with the media, national abortion advocates from The American Civil Liberties Union, Center for Reproductive Rights, and Planned Parenthood said they are working together to try to extend the amount of time abortions can happen legally in states like Texas, where a near-total ban has already been passed and will kick in soon.

They have now filed lawsuits in 11 states across the country.

"Every additional day, every additional hour, that we can block a ban, is making a huge difference for the patients in the waiting room," said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonabortionattorney generaltexaswomen and healthsupreme court
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABORTION
Kentucky abortion ban on pause; judge to block Florida ban
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
Some pharmacies limiting Plan B pill purchases as demand spikes
TX AG on ruling for early-term abortions: 'Judge's decision is wrong'
TOP STORIES
City of Houston prepares for Shell Freedom Over Texas
Spring man sentenced to 45 years for neighbor's murder back in 2017
Scattered downpours possible Saturday
Hello, Hector Herrera! Dynamo introduce new star
Man wanted in 3 shooting, carjacking incidents
Father killed and son shot by suspect in Lake Jackson, police say
16-year-old shot in the face during attempted robbery in W. Harris Co.
Show More
Bond set at $140K for man accused of leaving 4-month-old at bar
Texas leaders allocate $100.5M for school safety and mental health
Texas STAAR results improve in math and reading after pandemic dips
Simone Biles among 17 to be awarded Medal of Freedom from Biden
ESSENCE Festival descends on New Orleans to celebrate Black culture
More TOP STORIES News