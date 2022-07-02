2 abortion clinics continue to operate in Houston after TX AG files emergency motion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston clinics continue to provide abortions after the Texas Attorney General filed a motion with the Texas Supreme Court to try and stop them.The Houston Women's Clinic and Houston Women's Reproductive Services provide early-term abortions legally since a Harris County judge issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday, keeping the state from enforcing a near-total abortion ban at least until July 12.Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton has requested an immediate stay of the temporary restraining order."The trial court was wrong to enjoin enforcement of Texas' longstanding prohibitions on elective abortion," Paxton said in a statement. "Let there be no mistake: the lower court's unlawful order does not immunize criminal conduct, which can be punished at a later date once the temporary restraining order is lifted. My office will not hesitate to act in defense of unborn Texans put in jeopardy by plaintiffs' wrongful actions and the trial court's erroneous order."Paxton did not respond to ABC13 about the motion.On a call with the media, national abortion advocates from The American Civil Liberties Union, Center for Reproductive Rights, and Planned Parenthood said they are working together to try to extend the amount of time abortions can happen legally in states like Texas, where a near-total ban has already been passed and will kick in soon.They have now filed lawsuits in 11 states across the country."Every additional day, every additional hour, that we can block a ban, is making a huge difference for the patients in the waiting room," said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights.