Houston woman found fatally shot in car in Rusk Co., boyfriend arrested, charged for alleged role

Saturday, March 9, 2024
Justin Roy Edwards is accused of fatally shooting his 27-year-old girlfriend and leaving her in the driver's seat of a car in Rusk County, where is he being held on a $1 million bond, officials said.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man accused of murdering his girlfriend over the weekend, according to officials.

On Sunday, deputies responded to reports of a car crash in Rusk County and discovered a woman in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Christina Glenn of Houston. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Pat McCrory.

The sheriff's office said deputies were able to locate and identify the suspect. He was identified as a Houston man, 33-year-old Justin Roy Edwards.

Edwards was charged with first-degree murder and is in custody at the Rusk County Jail. His bond was set at $1 million.

