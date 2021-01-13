Health & Fitness

Family of woman who died of new COVID-19 strain: 'This is serious'

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman has died after contracting COVID-19 after the holidays. Her family said they received a call from doctors this week who confirmed she had the second strain of the virus.

Felicia Parker, 40, died on Saturday, according to her family. It started when she began having breathing problems.

"She was admitted to the hospital last Monday. She was gone already by Saturday," said her family member, Romeka James.

SEE ALSO: With new UK COVID-19 variant in Harris County, doctors say virus must be controlled

Paker's family told ABC13 she had also recently been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

"This is serious. This is not just another person. This is someone's mother, someone's sister. We have to be really safe, we have to follow the CDC guidelines. It's not just another number. It's somebody," said James.

Experts said the newly discovered second strain of COVID-19 is not deadlier than the first, but only more contagious.

SEE ALSO: Are new coronavirus variants cause for concern? COVID-19 mutation explained

"The average infection rate went from about 10% to about 15%," said infectious disease specialist Dr. Linda Yancey. "We do know that the new strain is in the Houston area. The Houston Health Department has detected it."

Health officials said the big concern is dealing with this new strain on top of a current surge.

Yancey adds that the current COVID-19 vaccine will protect you against the various strands, and urges the community to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been created to help Parker's family.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus texastexas faces of covid 19covid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Leaders join ABC13 town hall to answer your vaccine questions
Drive-thru vaccine clinic at NRG Park to open this week
Texas woman charged for threatening women in D.C. day before Capitol riot
HCSO looking for handler of dog involved in attack on child
Sen. Cruz's communications director resigns
Patchy frost by sunrise
Some say getting vaccine in Houston is next to impossible
Show More
Relative peace remained during Pres. Trump's Texas visit
FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol before riot: Report
Experts fear vaccine supply chain could lead to more delays
US to require negative COVID-19 test for int'l air travelers
FDA expanding dry food recall after 70+ pets have died
More TOP STORIES News