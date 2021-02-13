Harris Co. meteorologist issues warning on winter weather: 'You have 48 hours to get ready'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10327993" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Did you know the all-time coldest for any month in Houston was 5 degrees on January 18th, 1930? ABC13 Travis Herzog takes us back in time to relive some BRRutal freezing cold weather.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10335182" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Harris County Meteorologist Jeff Lindner, who helps guide southeast Texas during severe weather events, said the storm and its aftermath will be one Texans have not seen in more than three decades, and if he is wrong, he is OK with it.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- County and city officials are warning people about the importance of preparing for frigid temperatures and an extended hard freeze that could last for up to three days."Sometimes, it's hard to fathom what could happen in these potentially dangerous storms," said Harris County Flood Control District Meteorologist Jeff Lindner on Friday night. "You have 48 hours to get ready and after that, it's hunker down time."in all 254 Texas counties ahead of the severe weather on Sunday that is expected to bring temperatures in the teens, ice, sleet and possibly snow to most of the Houston area.Icy roads are a big concern. TxDOT started pre-treating roadways with a salt mix on Friday.On Saturday, the city of Houston will dispatch 100 dump trucks to also prepare, but Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking people to simply stay home starting Sunday."Please stay off the roads starting Sunday night through Tuesday. Unless it's a dire, super critical situation, I'm going to ask you to stay off the road," he said.Meanwhile, the Office of Emergency Management will be open this weekend. On Sunday, the George R. Brown Convention Center will become a warming center for those with nowhere to go.American Red Cross volunteers began loading up and delivering supplies, such as cots and blankets to the GRB on Friday.Lindner said the storm and its aftermath, with potentially dangerous road conditions, power outages, and damage, will be one Texans have not seen in more than three decades.If he is wrong, he said he's OK with it."I would certainly rather have people telling me after that this was overblown and I didn't have any issues, than [have] house after house after house with broken pipes," he said.