What are the record coldest temperatures recorded in Houston?

When it comes to winter, sometimes Houston hits freezing or below, and occasionally has memorable ice or snow.
But for truly bone-chilling temperatures, you have to look way back in the history of the Bayou City.
The all-time coldest for any month was 5 degrees on Jan. 18, 1930.
For February in particular, the all-time coldest temperature in Houston was 6 degrees on Feb. 12 and 13, 1899.
And while you might recall that Christmas Eve snow of 2004, the all-time coldest December temperature in Houston was 7 degrees on Dec. 23, 1989.
