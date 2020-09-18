Traffic

Closures near downtown and Galleria expected due to weekend construction

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With construction planned for this weekend, here's a look at some road closures we can expect near downtown and the Galleria.

I-10 East westbound is scheduled to be shut down at the Waco Street bridge. Last weekend, crews blocked off traffic going the other direction. As an alternate, take the feeder road.

In the Galleria area, the Southwest Freeway is set to be blocked outbound at the West Loop all weekend, along with the ramp onto the West Loop. You're advised to detour to the surface streets like Richmond. Several other ramps at the interchange are also expected to be closed at points overnight during the weekend.

