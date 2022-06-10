heat

Where to cool off in Houston during triple-digit heat this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In preparation for triple-digit temperatures this weekend, the City of Houston is opening cooling centers around the area for anyone without air conditioning.

The cooling centers will be located in certain libraries, community centers and multi-service centers.

The National Weather Service is predicting heat index values over 105 degrees this weekend.

The Houston Health Department recommends that high-risk groups, such as adults age 55 and older, children under the age of 4, and people with chronic illness or who are either overweight or on certain medications, stay inside air-conditioned buildings between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Houstonians should also prepare for the heat by increasing water consumption, conducting outdoor work or exercise in the early morning or evening when temperatures aren't as high, and wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that permits the evaporation of sweat.



The following city buildings are designated as cooling centers:

Saturday, June 11

Houston Public Libraries (All locations)
Normal operating hours

Houston Parks & Recreation Department- Community Centers
Normal operating hours

Tidwell Community Center
9720 Spaulding St.
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Hartman Community Center
9311 E Avenue P
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

Houston Public Library- Downtown
500 McKinney St.
12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Tidwell Community Center
9720 Spaulding St.
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Hartman Community Center
9311 E Avenue P
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Acres Home Multi Service Center
6719 W Montgomery Rd.
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Southwest Multi Service Center
6400 High Star Dr.
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

If you need a ride to a designated cooling center, you can call 311 to request a free ride from METRO.

