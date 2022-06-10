Where to cool off in Houston during triple-digit heat this weekend

Stay safe Houston! For a list of cooling center locations available this weekend, please visit the link for more information: https://t.co/eyR9brxJi1 pic.twitter.com/LR9yiJ4HEn — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) June 9, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In preparation for triple-digit temperatures this weekend, the City of Houston is opening cooling centers around the area for anyone without air conditioning.The cooling centers will be located in certain libraries, community centers and multi-service centers.The National Weather Service is predicting heat index values over 105 degrees this weekend.The Houston Health Department recommends that high-risk groups, such as adults age 55 and older, children under the age of 4, and people with chronic illness or who are either overweight or on certain medications, stay inside air-conditioned buildings between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.Houstonians should also prepare for the heat by increasing water consumption, conducting outdoor work or exercise in the early morning or evening when temperatures aren't as high, and wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that permits the evaporation of sweat.The following city buildings are designated as cooling centers:Normal operating hoursNormal operating hours9720 Spaulding St.2 p.m. - 6 p.m.9311 E Avenue P2 p.m. - 6 p.m.500 McKinney St.12 p.m. - 6 p.m.9720 Spaulding St.2 p.m. - 6 p.m.9311 E Avenue P2 p.m. - 6 p.m.6719 W Montgomery Rd.2 p.m. - 6 p.m.6400 High Star Dr.2 p.m. - 6 p.m.If you need a ride to a designated cooling center, you can call 311 to request a free ride from METRO.