Southeast Houston residents clean up trail of destruction from strong winds

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People in southeast Houston are cleaning up after strong winds toppled bricks and damaged roofs of a condo.Gregory Thibodeaux couldn't believe what just a few seconds of a strong storm did to his Sharpstown condo on Sands Point Drive. His window was blown out by an awning that came off of another building around 9:30 a.m.Thibodeaux said he felt the walls shake, heard a loud noise, a bang, then a crash. Photos he gave to ABC13 show the aftermath. He says it's a miracle he was unharmed."Within, you know, two, five seconds of me waking up, that's when the thing came flying through my window," he said. "Bust all the debris on me. Got it all on my skin. I'm surprised I didn't get cut up, thank you, Jesus. Because I had on a muscle shirt and I barely had a blanket on me."Thibodeaux said he is choosing to look on the bright side, though, and said at this point, the only thing he needs to replace are his bed and television.